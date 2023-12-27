NEW YORK (PIX11) — James Kane and Barbie Agostini are magnet fishers who search New York City waters for unique items. Some of their recent finds include scooters, a motorcycle, rare handguns, and grenades.

The duo uses a rope and a large magnet to find their treasure.

“We clean the waterways and find treasure while doing it,” Agostini said on the PIX11 Morning News Show Wednesday.

Kane and Agostini document their searches on their YouTube channel Let’s Get Magnetic.

