NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, accounting for almost 25% of total deaths by cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

More than 230,000 new cases of lung cancer are expected by the end of the year, according to experts. Most people diagnosed with lung cancer are 65 or older.

Dr. Claudia Henschke, the director of the Early Lung Cancer Action Program at the Mt. Sinai Health System, told PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday that early detection is key to beating the disease.

“If it’s caught very early, which it can be through screening, you have a 95% [chance of] survival,” Henschke said. “In general, everybody getting screened has an 80% survival [rate].”

The program proved to be life-saving for Elyssa Barbaro, as it found three separate cancers at Stage 1. Barbaro joined Henschke on the PIX11 Morning News to talk about lung cancer and the importance of screenings.

