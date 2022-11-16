NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New Jersey man went the extra mile after beating lung cancer, completing the Ironman Triathlon just months off of surgery.

Donald Cooper, 69, learned he had lung cancer when it was found during preparation for quadruple bypass heart surgery. Dr. Thomas Bauer, a thoracic and esophageal surgeon at Hackensack Meridian Health, helped Cooper beat cancer through surgery.

Cooper, of Ocean County, joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday along with Bauer to share the story of resilience as Lung Cancer Awareness Month continues.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.