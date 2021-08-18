‘Lumpia With a Vengeance’ filmmaker talks crowdfunded sequel to 2003 cult classic

NEW YORK — Independent film “Lumpia with a Vengeance” premieres this in New York at the Asian American International Film Festival.

The action/comedy film features a crime-fighting hero who fights criminals with a deep fried Filipino snack.

The film’s director and co-writer, Patricio Ginelsa, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the film.

“Lumpia With a Vengeance” is a crowdfunded sequel (and part reboot) of Ginelsa’s 2003 homemade film “Lumpia,” which has gained a cult following over the years.

Ginelsa told us what it felt like to see the demand for the new film and get to create something honoring Filipino heritage.

