New York (PIX11) Since graduating from Juilliard in 2020, actress Lucy Freyer’s career has been on the ascend. She landed her first feature film role after a few months of finishing school. Now, the Australian actress can be seen alongside Owen Wilson in the new dramedy ‘Paint.’

The movie follows ‘Carl Nargle’ who is Vermont’s top public television painter. His spotlight eventually gets stolen by a younger and better artist. Lucy portrays ‘Carl’s’ girlfriend ‘Jenna.’ Freyer was amazed her first feature film was with Owen Wilson. She would watch his movies growing up in Australia.

Freyer also worked with actress Katie Holmes in the theatre production ‘The Wanderers.’ She shared it was a joy meeting her and described Holmes as funny, silly, and kind.

‘Paint’ is available now exclusively in movie theaters.