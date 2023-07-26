New York (PIX11) December is not the only time to celebrate Christmas. It is also done in July with the Take Me Out to the Ball Game Foundation. Founded in 2007 by Richard Genovese, the mission of the Long Island organization was to help underprivilege children and promote family interaction. They’ve done just that with group outings and events, but continue to find new ways to give back.

Take Me Out to the Ball Game Foundation will celebrate Christmas in July with a special holiday-themed event featuring barbecue, drinks, raffles, live music, and more. It takes place Thursday July 27, 2023 at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh.

For additional information visit takemeouttotheballgamefoundation.org.