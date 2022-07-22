In six years, Sky Katz has gone from competing on “America’s Got Talent” to co-starring on the Disney Channel series “Raven’s Home,” to recording her own music. Now, the Long Island native is taking the lead in the new Netflix, young adult drama “Surviving Summer.”

Filmed on location in Australia, “Surviving Summer” tells the story of a troubled New York City teen who relocates to Australia for the summer. For the role, Katz had to step up her surfing and skateboarding game.

Sky first captured audiences as a pint-sized rapper. However, her most recent song releases have more of alternative rock vibe. Her newest song is “Why Did You Call.”

“Surviving Summer” is now streaming on Netflix.