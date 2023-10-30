MANHASSET, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly pulled a gun on a 6-year-old who mistakenly delivered a Halloween goody bag on his porch, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The 6-year-old boy and his sister were with their mother Saturday evening in Manhasset when the two got out of their car to drop off the bag at what they believed was a friend’s porch on Rockcrest Road, according to authorities.

The children left the bag on the porch after ringing the doorbell, police said, but soon realized they might’ve gotten the wrong address. The boy went back to get the bag, according to authorities, which is when 43-year-old Michael Yifan Wen allegedly came out and pointed a gun at the child’s head.

Wen is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and menacing. He pled not guilty and is due back in court Nov. 13.

State officials are reminding parents that young children should always be out with adults when trick-or-treating and only approach houses that have the lights on.

