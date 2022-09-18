NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City traffic will be worse than usual when world leaders unite for the United Nations General Assembly beginning Monday in Midtown.

The 77th meeting will disrupt and delay some commuters’ trek into Manhattan. The MTA service changes begin Sunday and drivers can expect a slew of road closures across Manhattan.

Transit officials are encouraging drivers to take mass transit to avoid the gridlock.

“Remember, if you use mass transit, you’re going to avoid all that crazy gridlock,” MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

But not all Manhattan residents are discouraged by the increased traffic and some said they are glad the meeting is back in full force. Approximately 140 leaders will attend the event compared to just 80 last year when the meeting was partially virtual due to the pandemic.

Tudor City resident Susan Capozzoli said traffic is just a part of life in New York City.

“In some ways, I guess it’s good for the businesses around here, that’s for sure, and the feeling of camaraderie because during the pandemic it was bizarre,” she said.

Some neighborhood businesses feel the same. The manager at Tudor City Steakhouse said the high-level meeting is good for the restaurants in the neighborhood.

“It’s a great opportunity because it’s bringing a lot of opportunity lots of party bookings lots of presidents coming to the restaurant,” said Gianfranco Cherici of Tudor City Steakhouse.