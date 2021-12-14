Local teen selected to be part of new all-female group, “Good NEWZ Girls”

When you start singing when you’re 7 years old, and you inform your mom that you want a manager that same year, chances are that laser focus is going to result in success.

Such is the story of Isabel “Isa” Gonzalez of Teaneck, New Jersey. She is now one of the voices of the Nickelodeon formed group, “Good News Girlz“. Their debut E-P, Winter Getaway , was released just a few weeks ago along with music videos for their first two singles, “Let it Snow,” and “Holiday Gift.”

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with Isa about being part of this new band, making holiday music videos and what she has planned next.