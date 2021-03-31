Local teen on the fast track to racing stardom

NEW YORK — Chloe Chambers is a local teenager on the fast track to racing stardom.

When we first met her in 2020, the Hudson Valley teen went viral for breaking the Guinness Book of World Records for fastest slalom behind the wheel of a Porsche 718 Spyder.

Chambers had already been kart racing for years and was preparing to move up to something a little bigger and faster.

She just started racing in the F4 Championship Series with a new team and even got some coaching from two-time Indy 500 Champ Al Unser Jr.

Chambers spoke to PIX11 News about her new venture and her first major race in Atlanta.

For the latest on her racing career, you can check out her website and follow her on Instagram.