NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City officials are relocating the planned migrant relief center from Orchard Beach in the Bronx to Manhattan’s Randall’s Island, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

The shift came as flooding concerns in Orchard Beach arose. Many have criticized the Adams administration’s decision to build the center in the flood-prone area in the first place.

One of them is Bill Stanton, a private investigator and the president of the City Island Civic Association.

“It was overwhelmingly an issue of safety, security, and health reasons, not only for City Island and the surrounding communities but also the legitimate migrants that were here for asylum purposes,” Stanton said of the logic for opposing the initial Orchard Beach site.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.