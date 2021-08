MANHATTAN — Want to get in shape? Visit The LIV Method.

The fitness studio focuses on making fitness personal and they believe it starts with listening.

Ben Aaron previously met CEO of The LIV Method Matt Sauerhoff while he was racing people on the streets of Manhattan.

Ben then got a tour of The LIV Method’s facility and got a good workout in too!

Visit The LIV Method at 7 West 45th St. in Manhattan.