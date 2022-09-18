Geslo & Grand in Little Italy is popular for its authentic Italian food. (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A popular Little Italy pizzeria founded by Iranian immigrants offers locals and tourists authentic Italian comfort food.

Geslo & Grand makes delicious pies and has a true American success story behind it. The restaurant owner said he and his family came from Iran in the 1980s and now have three restaurants on Mulberry Street.

The eatery is celebrating the San Gennaro Festival with a special pie sausage and peppers pie and PIX11’s Kirstin Cole got to make it with the chef.

