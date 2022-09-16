NEW YORK (PIX11) — Little Amal came to New York City on Wednesday with a mission: to spread a message of solidarity for displaced people.

The 12-foot puppet symbolizing a 10-year-old Syrian girl continues her journey in New York City on Friday, with Times Square as her next stop. Little Amal is set to conclude her tour on Oct. 2.

Yazmany Arboleda, the creative producer of Little Amal Walks NYC, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the puppet and her artistic impact on the city, especially on refugees and migrants.

