NEW YORK (PIX11) – Service delays are expected on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches of the LIRR after a train derailed in Queens Thursday, leaving over a dozen people injured.

The 6:29 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station has been canceled, according to a tweet from the MTA. The agency encourages customers to take the 6:36 a.m. train instead.

In addition, the 6:57 a.m. from Huntington has been canceled. Commuters can take the 7:21 a.m. train instead.

The MTA has employees working around the clock to help restore service to the line. Some workers started at 11 p.m. Thursday night and are expected to work through 11 a.m. Friday.

The MTA, FDNY and NYPD responded around 11 a.m. Thursday when eight cars with 100 passengers on board derailed east of the Jamaica train station. First responders helped get people off the derailed train and onto a rescue train, which sent them back to Jamaica.

Speed is not expected to be a factor in the derailment, as the MTA said the train was traveling in an area with speed limits between 60 to 80 mph and it was traveling 54 mph. The train was also operating straight.

Eastbound trains are skipping Hillside, Hollis, and Queens Village on the Hempstead line. For the Ronkonkoma line, many trains heading to Grand Central were canceled but commuters could take the trains heading to Penn Station and still transfer at Jamaica.

For more information on delays and cancellations, go to mta.info or check the Train Time app.