WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The surprise of a lifetime came for students at the George Washington Educational Campus when Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by.

The students performed “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a song written by Miranda himself for the Disney film “Encanto.”

The real reason he was there, however, was for a major donation. The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation partnered with Miranda and the Ford Motor Company Fund to donate $40,000 worth of musical instruments to students in Washington Heights.

“They really put their money where their mouth is in terms of supporting arts education,” Miranda said during an interview with the Associated Press. “It’s not always easy for a school to find those resources, and that’s their mission.”

The foundation provides college scholarships and educational programs to students.

“The mission is that, you know, arts education and music education belongs alongside all those other disciplines, and so I’m really proud to be part of that and help them in that mission,” Miranda said.

Miranda says this school in particular has a special place in his heart.

“I took my SATs here, I took my SAT IIs here. You know, this is such an important school in our community,” he said. “To see this kind of, these incredible students and how what incredible talent they already have here is really amazing.”

The donation to the school’s education program was part of the first live, in-person Latin Grammy since before the pandemic.