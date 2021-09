NEW JERSEY — One New Jersey teenager is building a candy empire while going to school, doing chores and just being a kid.

Lilly Trentacosta, the 16-year-old founder and CEO of candy line Lillypops, started the venture at just 12 years old.

The young entrepreneur joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about her sweet success, how she got started, and how she’s expanding beyond just lollipops.