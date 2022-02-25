NEW YORK (PIX11) – Students in New York City’s public schools will soon be able to flaunt their smiles inside classrooms, Mayor Eric Adams told PIX11 News on Friday.

Adams joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about developments and crossroads he saw halfway through his 100 days in office. He commended how New Yorkers responded to the changes in the city’s pandemic response, especially during the omicron variant surge. He said that the city’s statistics regarding COVID-19 cases are moving in the right direction.

When asked when the indoor mask mandate in schools would end, Adams said he thinks it’s “around the corner.” He said that his administration will follow the science.

Earlier Friday morning, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks announced the lifting of the outdoor mask mandate in public schools.

Adams also talked about his subway safety plan, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the criticism he faced due to his recent controversial appointments. Watch the video player above for the full interview.