NEW YORK (PIX11) – “Life of Pi” just roared onto the Broadway stage, bringing with it dazzling moments.

PIX11 recently had the chance to go behind the scenes to experience some of the magic.

From the beloved works of fiction to the Academy Award-winning movie, “Life of Pi’s” epic journey of endurance and hope is now reimagined for the stage. It’s the story of a 16-year-old boy named Pi who is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound royal Bengal tiger. The question: Who will survive?

The production started in a small theater in Yorkshire, England. A team of puppeteers brings the royal Bengal tiger to life.

“Life of Pi” is playing at the Gerald Schonfeld Theater. For more information on tickets, click here.