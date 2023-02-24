New York (PIX11) The Marvel universe is continuing to grow with their new animated series ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’. The series features the first teenage girl African-American superhero, ‘Lunella,’ and her 10-ton Tyrannosaurus Rex ‘Devil Dinosaur’ who she brings into present day via a time vortex. ‘Lunella’ and her dinosaur buddy work together to protect the Lower East Side of New York City from danger.

Voice actress Libe Barer takes on the role of ‘Casey’ a champion of the neighborhood who is also ‘Lunella’s’ bestie.

‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ airs on Disney Channel and also streams on Disney+.