New York (PIX11) Legendary Irish actor Liam Neeson is a man that has taken Hollywood by storm. He has put together a remarkable catalog of work that has stretched many decades. His latest project ‘Marlowe’ is his 100th film — a milestone Neeson quietly acknowledged.

Liam takes on the role of classic fictional character ‘Philip Marlowe.’ It is a neo-noir crime thriller following ‘ Detective Marlowe’ as he’s on the case to find an ex-lover of a beautiful heiress. Neeson, who is a fan of film noir, hopes ‘Marlowe’ revitalizes the genre and brings audiences back to this style of movie.

‘Marlowe’ is in theaters February 15, 2023.