NEW YORK (PIX11) – The LGBTQ+ community in New York City is hosting several memorials for O’Shae Sibley, the choreographer and dancer who was fatally stabbed last Saturday in what police are investigating as a hate crime.

The first memorial is planned to take place at the Stonewall Inn Thursday night. A memorial ball at the Midwood gas station where Sibley was killed will be held Friday.

Sibley was seen dancing and having fun with friends when another group took issue with it. The group was yelling anti-LGBTQ+ slurs at Sibley, witnesses said.

That’s when a 17-year-old armed with a knife was seen allegedly stabbing Sibley. Police are still looking for the teen suspect.

Beyoncé was also seen paying homage to Sibley on her website, writing “Rest in Power, O’Shae Sibley.”

The LGBTQ Community Center will also be having a memorial service and candle lighting Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on West 13th Street.