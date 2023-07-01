New York (PIX11) Actors Letitia Wright and Jamie Bell take audiences on a ride through the wild west in ‘Surrounded.’ It follows ‘Mo Washington,’ a former buffalo soldier on the hunt to claim a gold mine. However, after she is ambushed by a gang of bandits, she is ordered to survive the day while holding a dangerous outlaw captive.

Letitia and Jamie feel the message that audiences should be walking away with is a sense of hope and the importance of being who you are. ‘Surrounded’ shows two opposite characters who have the same thing in common. Wright and Bell also had a chance to work with the late Michael K. Williams. They both felt honor to have worked with him.

‘Surrounded’ is available now on digital.