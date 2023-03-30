New York (PIX11) Actress Peyton Elizabeth Lee is ready for prom season with her new Disney movie ‘Prom Pact.’ At just 18 years-old, she’s not only acting in the film, but co-produced it. Lee portrays high school senior ‘Mandy Yang,’ who does not believe in falling in love. She’s more focused on getting into college. Throughout the film ‘Mandy’ starts to evolve and has a change of heart.

Peyton expressed that ‘Prom Pact’ is a fun high school movie that is filled with friendship. It does feature a young cast which made it a blast on set for her.

Shortly after film ‘Prom Pact,’ Lee flew to Hawaii to begin work on season 2 of ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ where she plays a teenage doctor ‘Lahela Kamealoha.’ She feels there are a lot of parallels between her life and her character.

‘Prom Pact’ airs on Disney Channel March 30th, 2023 and streams the next day on Disney+. ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ is streaming on Disney+.