NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the nearly ten years since Superstorm Sandy hit the Northeast, New York leaders have gathered lessons they used for other disasters.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to talk about the recent measures he’s made when it comes to disaster preparedness. Seeing the devastation Hurricane Ian caused in Florida, Blakeman said he initiated a surprise hurricane drill in his Long Island county.

“We called in all the heads of all of our agencies, Office of Emergency Management, every agency,” he said. “I wanted to see how they’d perform.”

Blakeman also weighed in on the gubernatorial debate held on Tuesday.

