New York (PIX11) The multi-talented Leon is a familiar face in film and television. He’s starred in classic films such as ‘Cool Runnings’, ‘Above The Rim’, and ‘The Five Heartbeats’. His portrayal of David Ruffin in the limited series ‘The Temptations’ received much attention and notoriety for the actor. Most recently, he can be seen on the Showtime series ‘City on a Hill.’

And his singing isn’t exclusive to the big screen. He performs with the reggae and soul group Leon & The Peoples. The band has been making music for more than 10 years.

Leon & The Peoples will perform a special set to help raise funds for the Issa Trust Foundation. This charity gala, For the Children, is to help raise funds for a new pediatric health center in Jamaica.

Being apart of events like this means a lot to Leon especially because he loves helping children any way he can. Also performing at the charity gala is legendary group Third World.

The For The Children charity gala takes place Saturday November 12th, 2022 at 6:30 pm at Sony Hall.