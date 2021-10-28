Sculptor Lenny Calvin talks ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ competition, pumpkin carving

Would you ever compete in a pumpkin carving competition?

One of New York’s very own stepped up to appear on the show “Outrageous Pumpkins.”

Although he didn’t win the grand prize, he’s still a winner in our hearts!

Artist, sculptor and master pumpkin carver, Lenny Calvin spoke with PIX11 News to discuss what it was like competing in the show, how he got into pumpkin carving and offered some tips and tricks for everyone.

Check out all of Calvin’s creations on his Instagram page, LennyCalvinCreations.