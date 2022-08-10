A Lego installation on West 145th Street in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood, celebrating the brand’s 90th birthday. (Credit: PIX11)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Lego is celebrating 90 years of fun and creativity with a new, kid-designed installation on West 145th Street in Harlem, part of a larger “world playday.”

Children were asked to conceptualize their ideal interactive space for the occasion, then artist Hebru Brantley worked to make it a reality to mark Lego’s birthday.

“We are marking this occasion by celebrating our first-ever world playday,” Alero Akuya, of Lego, told PIX11 News.

Music, food, and play activities will be part of the festivities Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the installation will be open through November.