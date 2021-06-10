Legendary Rucker Park in Harlem gets facelift from ‘Full Court Peace’

One of the most famous basketball courts in New York City got some major TLC.

The beloved Rucker Park in Harlem underwent renovation to keep it thriving for years to come.

The non-profit organization “Full Court Peace” uses basketball as a healthy outlet to connect athletes from suburban and urban communities.

“When you have a common goal and everyone loves basketball you come here and get work done and conversation starts,” said Mike Evans.

Volunteers renovate basketball courts as close as Norwalk, Connecticut to as far away as Cuba.

The project Rucker Park may be the biggest yet!

“The Ruck” is the mecca of street ball where NBA icons like Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant have played ball.

“I pinch myself every now and then. Rucker Park, I only heard about this place growing up. Now I’m here and overseeing a court repair project. It’s such a motivator,” said Evans.

The young volunteers are inspired by this work and the ability to stay busy while adding some extra love to this cement court, in the form of paint.