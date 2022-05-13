There are no bounds to his talent or his generosity. Tony Award-winning performer Ben Vereen has always been one to give back and support causes. Most recently he joined a group of singers to record “We Sing for Ukraine.” The touching song and video is to help bring awareness and raise funds for children suffering during the conflict with Russia.

The video shows the diverse faces of Ukraine. It can be viewed at www.wesingforukraine.com. Mr. Vereen is encouraging donations to UNICEF and Abundance International.