NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gwen Carr, Eric Garner’s mother, demanded complete access to records regarding her son’s death. She also called on Mayor Eric Adams and police officials to fire two more officers involved in her son’s case.

Although thousands of pages worth of records have been released, Carr said that a number of them have been redacted.

“I need answers, and, right now, I’m not getting all the answers that I need,” Carr told PIX11 News.

Carr joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about her demands in connection to the ongoing legal battle over her son’s death.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.