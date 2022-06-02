Even if you love what you do, your work can have a way of sucking all your time. However work can be inspiring and joyous!

And that’s the part we’re focusing on today, the joyful aspect.

Jodi Katz has written a new book called “Facing the Seduction of Success, Inspiring Stories on Leading in Business while Living your Life.”

Jodi along with Real Housewife of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter, who is also an entrepreneur talk about the seduction of success and how to manage your personal life along with your pursuit of success.

“Facing the Seduction of Success” is out June 7th, you can pre-order it now.

A portion of the proceeds from the book are going to “Girls Helping Girls. Period’ and “Skin of Color Society.”

