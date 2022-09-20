NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City officials are struggling to provide housing and other services for the thousands of migrants sent in by bus in recent months.

Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday said the migrants could be housed on cruise ships, pending a final decision. Amid the influx, a mother who recently arrived in the five boroughs died by suicide inside a city shelter, Adams announced Monday.

Joshua Goldfein, staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to provide insight on how city officials can better handle the migrant situation.

Goldfein said the city should add new housing spaces and aim to move people who have been in the system for a long time into permanent housing.

