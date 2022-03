The New York State Senate and Assembly is passing a resolution to honor John’s Crazy Socks for World Down Syndrome Day.

John Cronin, along with his father Mark Cronin, created John’s Crazy Socks in 2016. The company’s mission is to spread happiness through the sale of socks, and to show the world what people with differing abilities can do when given a chance.

John and Mark spoke with PIX11’s Dan Mannarino before meeting with state lawmakers.