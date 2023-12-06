NEW YORK (PIX11) – Lawmakers and street vendors are rallying Wednesday to call for a streamlined process to get licenses and permits.

Thousands of street vendors said they live in a shadow economy as the permitting process leaves people waiting for more than a decade for a legitimate license.

The rally will call for an end to what vendors call outdated and arbitrary laws that leave them paying thousands for underground, resold permits or left to fight fines that cost $1,000 per offense, organizers said.

City council members will be introducing four bills that would streamline applying for and getting vending licenses and permits. Prior attempts were made, but have resulted in just a dozen new licenses being released in a year.

The vast majority of street vendors are women, veterans, immigrants and people of color, according to advocates.