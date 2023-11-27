NEW YORK (PIX11) – Monday is Cyber Monday, the annual post-Thanksgiving shopping tradition that comes after Black Friday.

Lawmakers and experts are offering tips and a warning to keep you safe from fraud as people are expected to spend billions online.

Officials are specifically warning about fake reviews, including New Jersey Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone.

He posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Consumers should beware of fake reviews. Fortunately, the FTC is working to stop businesses from using fake or paid-for positive reviews. This is an important step in protecting consumers and honest small businesses.”

The rise of social media has blurred the line between reviews that are real and reviews that are paid for, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is now going after businesses that may use endorsements to mislead shoppers and businesses that don’t disclose which reviews are paid for.

Shoppers are encouraged to check for verified reviews, check for authentic social media accounts, and compare reviews across several official retailers.