Actress, singer Laura Marano talks new deluxe ‘You’ EP and more

Laura Marano has showed us her skills in acting and music. She’s starred in the Disney Channel’s hit series “Austin and Ally” and alongside Robert DeNiro in the 2020 film “The War With Grandpa.”

She’s also continued to sing and write new songs, including a new version of her single “Honest With You” featuring internet sensation and queer pop star Alextbh. The track is featured on the just-released deluxe edition of her “You” EP.

Marano spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her songwriting process, the new EP, collaborating with other artists and her already impressive acting resume.