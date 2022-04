The deadline for filing your taxes this year is April 18th.

So if you haven’t done you taxes yet, it’s not the time to panic, it’s time to get it done.

Stefanie O’Connell Rodriguez from “Real Simple” and “Money Confidential” podcast is showing us the benefit to filing, how to get your money back faster, and the penalties you’ll face if you don’t file your taxes.

