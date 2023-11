HILLSIDE, N.J. (PIX11) – A person is missing after a fire broke out at a home in Hillside, N.J. Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Firefighters were seen putting out hotspots at the home on Conant Street.

The home has seemingly collapsed due to the fire, with only one wall still up.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.