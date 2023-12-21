NEW YORK (PIX11) – A chronic lack of air traffic controllers could lead to flight delays or cancellations during what’s believed to be the busiest travel season of the year.

This year has been record-setting for air travel. After logging its busiest summer ever at U.S. airport security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration saw more passengers on Nov. 26 — the Sunday after Thanksgiving — than on any day in its 22-year history.

Seven of the 10 busiest days ever at TSA checkpoints happened in 2023.

AAA expects 7.5 million Americans to fly over the 10-day Christmas and New Year’s holiday period. That’s a number larger than both last year’s holiday airport crowds and those seen in 2019.

Nearly 14 million travelers are expected to use Port Authority airports, bridges and tunnels between Friday and Jan. 2.

The federal government has been trying to prevent the lack of air traffic controllers by creating a minimum staffing amount of 85%. All three New York airports, LaGuardia, JFK and Newark, currently have a staffing level of just 54%.

National Air Traffic Control Center Association President Rich Santa said there are currently 1,200 fewer controllers than 10 years ago. In that time, air traffic nationwide is up more than 32%.

The situation is so dire that 77% of critical facilities are staffed below the agency’s 85% threshold.

If you’re traveling for a December holiday, experts said it would be a good time to make sure that your TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or Clear membership is active.