THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Bronx has turned red for the first time in 20 years after Republican Kristy Marmorato declared victory in the City Council race over Democratic incumbent Marjorie Valezquez.

Marmorato is a newcomer to the political world. Her brother, though, is the Bronx GOP chair. She has spent 24 years in health care and was most recently in women’s health at Greenwich Hospital as an x-ray tech.

Marmorato said key issues facing the Bronx made her run. The main point of contention during the election was the Bruckner upzoning project, which allows construction of 8-story buildings in a neighborhood that’s traditionally had privately owned homes.

It’s an issue that has sparked protests in the 13th District, and Marmorato has been a voice of opposition.

“She lied to the community about the Bruckner upzoning,” Marmorato said of Valezquez. “She’s not supporting the community on the just home initiative and she’s looking to put a casino right smack in the middle of the community that’s going to be bigger than Yankee Stadium.”

Voters in the Bronx don’t often buck the party, but this election is showing neighborhoods like Throggs Neck and Morris Park are more conservative.

Minority Leader of the City Council, Joe Borelli, has already welcomed his new conservative collegue. It gives Republicans a 7th seat in the City Council.