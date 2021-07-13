Kraft’s new mac and cheese-flavored ice cream was born in Brooklyn

I scream, you scream, we all scream for… mac and cheese-flavored ice cream?

Yes, it’s true. Brooklyn’s very own Van Leeuwen Ice Cream teamed up with Kraft to create a one-of-a-kind flavor: Macaroni & Cheese

The creamy, cheesy creation is making its debut just in time for National Mac & Cheese Day on Wednesday.

The companies describe the flavor as a “cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”

Starting Wednesday, you can pick up a scoop in any of Van Leeuwen’s New York shops, or in grocery stores that carry the brand.

To learn more about Brooklyn’s very own Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, visit vanleeuwenicecream.com.





