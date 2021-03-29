NEW YORK — There’s a celebration anytime Robert “Kool” Bell is around.

The Kool and The Gang song “Celebration” is a classic and has now received a special honor.

Bell, one of the founding band members, spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about the song being added to the Library of Congress Audio Registry.

He also discussed a song he wrote in honor of his brother Ronald Bell, one of the founding members of the band who passed away in September.

Bell also spoke about “The Kool Kids Foundation,” which helps empower children for brighter futures with the help of music.