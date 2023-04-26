New York (PIX11) When it comes to redemption stories in sports, one of the names that usually comes to mind is former boxing heavyweight champion George Foreman. There’s a new biopic on the boxer delivering a knockout story to audiences. ‘Big George Foreman’ focuses on the life and career of Foreman.

Khris Davis portrays George Foreman who became the oldest heavyweight champion at 45 years old. Khris feels there are so many layers to the story and learned a lot about George. He also didn’t realize how hard fighters had to work when it comes to training.

‘Big George Foreman’ will be in movie theaters April 28, 2023.