Key principles for equal parenting

NEW YORK — Moms are doing double duty — taking on the majority of parenting tasks, but also working full-time jobs.

In 2019, mothers with children under 18 years old accounted for about 72% of the labor force participation rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, this double life could be hurting kids, marriages and moms. More and more experts have turned to the notion of equal parenting as a solution.

Pediatrician and mother Dr. Whitney Casares explained more about her book “The Working Mom Blueprint: Winning at Parenting Without Losing Yourself” and why she thinks moms are willing to take on the so many responsibilities and what exactly “equal parenting” means.