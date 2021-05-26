Key principles for equal parenting

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Moms are doing double duty — taking on the majority of parenting tasks, but also working full-time jobs.

In 2019, mothers with children under 18 years old accounted for about 72% of the labor force participation rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

However, this double life could be hurting kids, marriages and moms. More and more experts have turned to the notion of equal parenting as a solution.

Pediatrician and mother Dr. Whitney Casares explained more about her book “The Working Mom Blueprint: Winning at Parenting Without Losing Yourself” and why she thinks moms are willing to take on the so many responsibilities and what exactly “equal parenting” means. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss