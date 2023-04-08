New York (PIX11) Actor, writer, director, producer, and member of Broken Lizard is back with another comedy flick for audiences. Broken Lizard consists of five college who have teamed up to produce comedy. They are known for movies such as ‘Beerfest’, ‘Freeloaders’, ‘Super Troopers’ and now, ‘Quasi.’ ‘Quasi’ is a twist on the ‘Quasimodo’ story.

It tells a tale about a guy who is a hunchback who gets into a conflict with the King and Pope. Heffernan admits that the movie was written years ago. His children appear in the film which he got a big kick out of.

‘Quasi’ streams on Hulu April 20th, 2023.