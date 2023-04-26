New York (PIX11) Showtime’s psychological drama ‘Yellowjackets’ continues to grow in popularity with fans. The series follows a high school girls soccer team after they become survive a plane crash. They find themselves in the wilderness in Canada.

Actor Kevin Alves, who portrays ‘Travis’ on the show, describes his character as an antagonist making bad decisions. As ‘Yellowjackets’ fandom started to grow, people would come up to him about the series. Alves is loving that connection with fans.

‘Yellowjackets’ airs on Showtime and is also available On Demand.