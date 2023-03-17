New York (PIX11) Hulu’s new series ‘Unprisoned,’ starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, shows what happens when your daddy issues move in with you. The dramedy follows a single mother, ‘Paige,’ whose father comes home from prison and stays with her and her son. The story was inspired by the creator Tracy McMillan’s true story.

‘Unprisoned’ shows a less traumatic side of Black television according to actor Marque Richardson who portrays ‘Mal’ on the show. Tracy hopes it shifts the hearts and minds of people when it comes to the perceptive of African American storytelling. Kerry and Delroy also serve as the executive producers.

‘Unprisoned’ is streaming now on Hulu.