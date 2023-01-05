New York (PIX11) Tv personality Kenya Moore is woman who knows how to keep taking things to the next level. ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star is taking on a new challenge on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’. Kenya and 15 other celebrities, including Tv personalities and professional athletes, are taking on tough challenges and facing their fears.

Kenya expresses that she loves pushing herself to the limit. She wants to be a mother who not only ‘talks the talk but also walks the walk’. Being on a show with pro athletes was a little intimidating at first to her but she says ‘It’s about you and your mindset.’

You can catch Kenya Moore and the other stars in action on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ on Wednesday nights at 8pm on Fox.

She is also the founder and CEO of Kenya Moore Hair Care. Her products can be found in over 3500 stores between CVS and Sally Beauty.